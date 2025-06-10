DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dharmani terms credible election process strength of India’s democracy

Dharmani terms credible election process strength of India’s democracy

Tribune News Service
Hamirpur, Updated At : 12:05 AM Jun 10, 2025 IST
Credible election process was strength of India’s democracy and if anyone raised any doubts, then election commission should address and establish trust among people of the country. This was stated by Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani at Bilaspur on Monday.

Dharmani said there were thousands of complaints that questioned the credibility of the election process in the country. He added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had written to the Election Commission with facts but the EC could not address the issues till now.

On credibility of EVM machines, Dharmani said there were people who tampered the EVMs to meet their vested interests.

Earlier, Dharmani inaugurated newly constructed building of the Panchayat Bhawan in Plasla Panchayat of Ghumarwin subdivision.

The building was constructed at a cost of Rs 33 lakh. He said the government was committed to undertaking all-round development works in the state and provide best infrastructure at village level.

He further said over Rs 22 crore was being spent to provide all-season road connectivity to the villages of the Ghumarwin constituency.

The minister said a Rs 19-crore water supply scheme was being constructed to provide regular potable water to villages, including gram panchayats of Kaparah, Plasla, Paplah, Karloti and Chat Sadiyar. He added over 90 per cent work of the scheme was completed. He also addressed public grievances on the occasion and assured to fulfill the demands presented by locals.

