Dhaula Kuan jewellery theft case cracked, one arrested

Shock spread through a returning wedding procession from Kyarda when the Baraat halted for tea at Dhaula Kuan on November 10 and discovered that gold jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh had been stolen from one of the vehicles. The case was immediately reported at Majra Police Station, where a theft FIR was registered.

Following directions of Sirmaur Superintendent of Police Nishchint Singh Negi, a specialised police team comprising Cyber Cell and officials from Majra Police Station initiated a swift technical investigation. CCTV footage from the entire route and multiple digital inputs were analysed to trace the movement of the suspects.

Analysis revealed that the accused individuals had tailed the wedding convoy from Barara and had even mixed with the gathering at the wedding function. Subsequent technical tracking across various locations in Haryana helped the team identify the prime accused as Nitish Kumar, a resident of Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh. He was arrested along with the vehicle used in the crime, bearing registration number UP80FF-3852. The accused was produced before the court, where police obtained five days of custodial remand.

SP Negi lauded the prompt action of the team, stating, “No criminal, however seasoned, can escape once our team begins its technical and field investigation. This case reflects the efficiency and dedication of Sirmaur police in ensuring the safety of our citizens.”

Paonta Sahib Deputy Superintendent of Police Manvendra Thakur confirmed that Nitish Kumar had previously been arrested by the Sirmaur police in 2015 from Bathinda, Punjab, and was currently a proclaimed offender. His criminal history suggests his involvement in a wider network of organised thefts.

Search operations led to the recovery of walkie-talkie sets used by the accused to communicate without relying on mobile phones. The police said the gang deliberately avoided mobile communication to prevent their presence from being captured on network towers. The gang operated on a vehicle without a number plate during the crime to evade detection.