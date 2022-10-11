Dharamsala, October 11
The Dhauladhar mountains overlooking the Kangra Valley on Tuesday received the first snow of the season.
The mountains wore the white mantle as the higher reaches of the Dhauladhar ranges received snow heralding the winter.
The snow also brought down temperatures in the region with people in Dharamsala taking out their woollens.
The snow cheered up the tourists.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine
MEA had justified similar UNSC vote against Russia as 'proce...
Dhauladhar mountains overlooking Himachal's Kangra Valley receive first snow
The snow also brings down temperatures in the region with pe...
2 men 'murdered' following brawl at dhaba in Haryana’s Gharaunda
Another has been injured