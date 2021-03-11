Dhauladhar park to have Bengal Tigers

Dinesh Kanwar

Hamirpur, May 24

The Dhauladhar Nature Park, popularly known as Gopalpur Zoo, will soon have Royal Bengal Tiger and 28 new species. The zoo that was established in the lap of the Dhauladhar ranges had 22 varieties of wild animals, including birds and other mammals.

Rahul Rahane, Divisional Forest Officer in-charge of the zoo, said that the department had proposed to improve animal collection in the zoo.

He said that addition would be of great help not only to tourists but students as it would offer study and research facility in the region.

Hamirpur forest division headed by DFO is assisted by one ACF and four Forest Range Officers.

The control of this division extends over Pong Dam lake wildlife sanctuary and extends over an area of 207 sq km covering Dhauladhar wildlife sanctuary and Dhauladhar Nature Park Zoo having an area of 12.5 hectare.

The DFO told that at present zoo had 22 varieties of wildlife, including four Asiatic Lions, eight Panthers, three Himalayan Black Beer, six Wild Boar, 79 Sambhar, 23 Barking Dear, 18 Himalayan Ghoral, 13 Red Jungal Cocks, 20 Budgerigars, six Cockatiel, eight Black Turtle, five Emu, six Black Kite and seven Kalij Pheasant. Among the rare species the zoo had one each Steppe Eagle, African Grey Parrot, Grey Peacock, Indian Peafowl and Leopard Cat.

Rahul Rahane said that after successful breeding of Asiatic Lion, the department had proposed to add Tigers and more Asiatic Lions along with other species to the zoo.

He said that apart from other species, the wildlife wing proposed to include migratory bird like Ruddy Shelduck and Bar Headed Gees in the zoo.

He said some new enclosures would be developed to accommodate more species. The Central Zoo Authority had suggested some development at the zoo before acquiring animals, he added.