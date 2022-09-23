Dhauladhars get 1st snow of season

Palampur, September 22
The upper reaches of Dhauladhar ranges and Bara Bhanghal valley experienced the first snowfall of the season today while light to heavy rain lashed lower areas.
The Kangra valley is in the grip of a cold wave. Residents of Palampur, Baijnath and Bir have been forced to take out woollens following a considerable fall in temperatures. The Met Department said that rain was likely to continue for next 24 hours in the state.
