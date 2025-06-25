DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dhiman appointed RERA Chairman, Kashyap Member

Dhiman appointed RERA Chairman, Kashyap Member

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 12:28 AM Jun 25, 2025 IST
RD Dhiman, former Chief Secretary and currently serving as Chief Information Commissioner (CIC), has been appointed Chairman of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). Anupam Kashyap, retired IAS, has been appointed Member (RERA). The government had last week appointed Vidur Mehta, an Architect as Member in RERA.

The appointments in RERA come amidst the High Court taking a stern view on the delay on appointment of RERA Chairman despite the recommendations being made by the selection committee on March 13.

The High Court had imposed a cost of Rs 5 lakh on the state government for this inordinate delay in appointment of RERA Chairman. The HC had directed the state government to issue the necessary notification regarding the appointment by June 25, failing which the Chief Secretary shall have to present himself in court. — TNS

