Dhiman sworn in as Chief Info Commissioner

Shimla, January 1
Former Chief Secretary RD Dhiman took oath of the office of the State Chief Information Commissioner in the presence of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at a ceremony held at Raj Bhawan here today. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri were present on the occasion.
Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena conducted the proceedings of the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Sukhu said the constitutional posts should not be left vacant. “Our effort will be to not leave any constitutional post vacant. But, I don’t understand why the BJP left the post vacant for so long. What was the reason for not filling up the post as every citizen has the right to seek information,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...