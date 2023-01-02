Dhiman sworn in as Chief Info Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 1

Former Chief Secretary RD Dhiman took oath of the office of the State Chief Information Commissioner in the presence of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at a ceremony held at Raj Bhawan here today. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri were present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena conducted the proceedings of the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Sukhu said the constitutional posts should not be left vacant. “Our effort will be to not leave any constitutional post vacant. But, I don’t understand why the BJP left the post vacant for so long. What was the reason for not filling up the post as every citizen has the right to seek information,” he said.