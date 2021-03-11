Dhumal inaugurates state athletics meet

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 14

Success and failure on the playing field are two aspects of the same coin and the life moves with them, said former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal while inaugurating the 30th state athletics meet here today. He said life should be led with sportsman spirit, whether you win or lose, as failures paved the way to success.

Expressing concern over drug addiction among youth, the former Chief Minister said drugs were spoiling the future of the young generation. He said bringing youth towards sports grounds would save them.

Over 450 athletes, including 300 men and 150 women, are participating in the 30th state athletics meet here.