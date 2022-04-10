Dhumal rubbishes Sisodia's claims

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 9

The statement of Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur would be changed was baseless and result of his sheer frustration, said Prem Kumar Dhumal, former Chief Minister, here today.

Sisodia had on Thursday claimed that the BJP was considering replacing Jai Ram Thakur with Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur as the Chief Minister ahead of the Assembly elections.

Dhumal said that the BJP has a big battery of thinkers and decisions were taken after rounds of discussions. The AAP leader made the misleading statement out of frustration because his party had failed to garner support in Himachal Pradesh. He added that AAP’s roadshow in Mandi was a big flop.

He said that the BJP never discussed its issues with rivals. AAP leaders should understand that such misleading statements would not bring any favour or fortune to them. He added that BJP workers were united and working for the victory of the party in the state.

Earlier, Dhumal distributed solar lights, induction and gas stoves to the beneficiaries. He said that it was the vision of the BJP government to provide better living conditions to every section of society. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had increased the budget for MGNREGA to provide more income opportunities to the poor and needy.