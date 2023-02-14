Dhumal slams govt over 'wasteful expenditure'

Hamirpur, February 13
Senior BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal on Monday hit out at the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government over “growing expenses” and “wasteful expenditure” under its regime.
Addressing party workers here, he said expenses were rising since the Congress was voted to power in the hill state, whereas the BJP had taken many measures to reduce the expenses when it was in power in Himachal Pradesh.
What he said
- Expenses had been rising ever since the Congress was voted to power in the state, Dhumal said
- On the other hand, the BJP had taken a number of steps to reduce various expenses while it was in power, he added.
Listing the initiatives under the previous BJP regime, Dhumal said he along with his colleagues, when he was the chief minister, had started paying 10 per cent of house rent. Restrictions were imposed on Cabinet ministers and the Chief Minister from travelling in vehicles outside the state and everyone was ordered to travel by train, he said.
Prior to that, the practice of SPs (superintendents of police) and DCs (district collectors) standing at the entry point of districts to welcome the Chief Minister was also stopped, he added.
Dhumal said priority was given to carrying out national and regional programmes in villages instead of cities. He added that his office had also started using files made of recycled paper.
“Plastic was banned and used plastic waste was procured through panchayats and municipal bodies and given to PWD department for recycling which was further cut into small pieces and mixed with bitumen to construct roads,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
On Hindenburg-Adani row, Amit Shah says BJP has 'nothing to hide or be afraid of'
Says in a widely televised interview conducted by a news age...
If nothing to hide, why is govt running away from JPC probe into Adani issue: Congress
Jairam Ramesh claimed that all Opposition parties are on the...
I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials
The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired ...
India does not believe in countering security challenges in neo-colonial paradigms: Rajnath Singh
In an address to his counterparts from various countries at ...
Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath pays tributes to soldiers who laid down lives
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the entire nation stands...