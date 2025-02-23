Diabetes, hypertension cases on the rise in Solan district

More than 29,000 cases of lifestyle diseases diabetes and hypertension have been reported in Solan district in one month. An analysis of the data regarding both diseases maintained by the Health and Family Welfare Department for 2024 reveals that the highest number of 35,653 cases of diabetes were registered in August while 29,641 cases of hypertension were reported in September alone. In 2023, 70,050 cases of diabetes had surfaced in the district while there were 69,726 hypertension cases.

In 2021, the Health Department had recorded 13,451 cases of diabetes in eight months (January to August) in 2021 while 20,727 hypertension cases were diagnosed in the state-government run health institutions. Both diseases occur due to the lack of exercise and unhealthy lifestyles.

Dr Gagandeep Hans, District Programme Officer, Solan, said that under the National Programme for Non-Communicable Diseases, key lifestyle diseases like hypertension, diabetes and various types of cancer like oral and cervical were being screened by health workers. As many as 1,149 people were screened in the district yesterday.

“All people above 30 years of age, who are at risk of contracting these diseases, are referred for diagnosis to hospitals. The aim of this screening is early detection, timely treatment for their prevention and managing complications, besides providing curative care,” said Dr Hans.

The data is updated on the Non-Communicable Disease Data Portal where the progress of a patient can be tracked through routine updates at the national level. Health workers have been provided a community-based check list to screen the risk factors for these diseases.

“Diabetes cases in the state have particularly risen significantly, thus warranting the need for immediate intervention by the health authorities,” he added.