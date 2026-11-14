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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Diabetes strikes the young in Himachal; only 14.5% have sugar under control

Diabetes strikes the young in Himachal; only 14.5% have sugar under control

IGMC study of 1,482 patients finds poor control of blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol, raising concerns over long-term health risks

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:02 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Diabetes is increasingly affecting younger people in Himachal Pradesh, with 22.33 per cent of patients below the age of 50, while effective disease management remains a major concern, according to a state-wide study conducted by IGMC, Shimla.

The study, conducted by Dr Jitender Mokta of the Department of Medicine on 1,482 diabetic patients, found that only 14.5 per cent had HbA1c levels below 7 per cent, the target recommended by the American Diabetes Association. Nearly 37 per cent had severely uncontrolled diabetes, with HbA1c levels exceeding 9 per cent.

The findings also point to poor control of other risk factors. Nearly 42 per cent of patients had uncontrolled blood pressure against the recommended target of below 130/80. Similarly, only 11.47 per cent had LDL (bad cholesterol) levels below 70 mg/dL. Alarmingly, just 2.6 per cent had all three parameters — blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol — within recommended limits.

On the complications front, diabetic neuropathy was the most common, affecting 37 per cent of patients, followed by retinopathy at 14.55 per cent, kidney disease at 10.69 per cent and coronary artery disease at 6.2 per cent. Only 16.32 per cent of patients were using insulin to manage their condition.

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Dr Mokta said diabetes management must go beyond controlling blood sugar, with equal attention to blood pressure and cholesterol to prevent damage to vital organs.

He emphasised the importance of at least 25 minutes of moderate physical activity daily, a balanced diet, adequate sleep and reduced screen time. People with sedentary jobs, he advised, should take short walking breaks every one to two hours instead of sitting continuously for prolonged periods.

The findings underline the need for better awareness, early detection and comprehensive diabetes management to prevent long-term complications.

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