Dial 155306: Defence personnel’s lifeline in the times of crisis

In a significant move aimed at enhancing the safety and welfare of both serving and retired defence personnel, the Ministry of Defence has launched a dedicated emergency helpline number — 155306. Operated from the Army Headquarters by the Military Police, this facility is designed to act as a rapid-response system for defence personnel in distress, similar to the civilian emergency number 100.

Captain Jagdish Verma (retd), Chairman of the United Front of Ex-servicemen (JCOs & OR), Himachal Pradesh, said the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence, New Delhi, has formally issued a letter detailing the scope and functioning of the helpline. He said key features of the emergency helpline 155306 are as:

Single point of contact: The helpline acts as a single-window system for urgent assistance in crisis scenarios such as traffic accidents, medical emergencies, natural calamities, major crimes, or any immediate requirement of help.

Nationwide access: Serving and retired personnel across India can dial 155306 without any prefix, from both mobile and landline numbers, using any telecom service provider such as Airtel, Jio, or BSNL.

24/7 operation: Manned round the clock by professionally trained Military Police and Women Military Police personnel, the helpline features call recording and is supported by a call management software system to track and close cases effectively.

Integrated response network: The helpline is connected with military police units across the country and has access to civil police stations through the civil landline network, ensuring coordinated and swift action.

Caller verification & immediate response: Callers will be asked to identify themselves by providing their rank, name, location, and brief description of the incident. The helpdesk will then activate the nearest military police or civil police unit to respond to the situation. A response form will be generated to monitor and log the resolution of the case.

Scope limitations

Captain Verma said while the helpline is a major step forward in supporting the defence community, certain categories of issues are excluded from its purview. These include: land disputes, marital discord, toll tax exemptions, subjudice matters, family-related issues, minor incidents and routine inquiries.

Awareness campaign underway

Captain Verma asserted that the Ministry of Defence has also stressed the need for widespread publicity of the helpline number so that all eligible personnel — both in service and retired — are made aware of its availability and can make full use of it in times of need.

“This helpline reflects a deep commitment to the well-being of the brave men and women who have served or are serving the nation. It ensures timely intervention during emergencies and reaffirms that our defence community is never alone,” he added.