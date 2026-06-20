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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Diesel curbs stall road works, contractors seek relief

Diesel curbs stall road works, contractors seek relief

Ban on dispensing fuel in loose containers disrupts highway repairs as contractors struggle to fuel heavy machinery

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 11:39 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Road construction work underway in Solan. Photo: Ambika Sharma
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Road repair and construction works across Himachal Pradesh have been adversely affected following the Centre’s prohibition on the sale of diesel in loose bottles and unauthorised containers under the Motor Spirit and High-Speed Diesel (Temporary Regulation of Supply through Retail Outlets) Order, 2026. Issued on June 12, the order has led petrol pumps to stop dispensing diesel in uncertified containers, creating operational difficulties for contractors engaged in infrastructure projects.

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The impact is being felt on key road projects, including the Pinjore-Baddi-Nalagarh highway and the Kasauli-Dharampur road, where contractors are struggling to procure diesel for equipment such as earth movers, road rollers, compressors, lifting machines and hot mix plants. “A hot mix plant alone consumes around 200 litres of diesel daily,” said a contractor in Solan district, adding that arranging certified containers in sufficient numbers has become a major challenge.

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Acknowledging the issue, Anand Dahiya, Project Director, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Shimla, said transporting bulky machinery like road rollers to fuel stations for refilling was impractical and could create traffic congestion due to their slow movement. He said contractors executing highway projects had expressed concerns over diesel availability and its impact on timely completion of works.

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The situation has compounded challenges for contractors already racing to complete road repairs before the onset of the monsoon. Hot mix plants, essential for road construction, require diesel to heat bitumen to temperatures between 150°C and 170°C for proper mixing and laying. With fuel supplies disrupted, several projects are witnessing delays.

The temporary order, introduced to curb hoarding and black marketing amid global supply-chain concerns, is initially effective for 90 days. Calling it an unprecedented situation that runs counter to the government’s ease-of-doing-business objectives, the Himachal Pradesh Petroleum Dealers Association has sought relaxation for the hill state, said association president Sukumar Singh.

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