Diesel drought threatens industrial output

Continuous-process industries in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) industrial cluster have raised concerns with the district administration over the unavailability of diesel to operate generator sets during power outages.

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With outages a routine occurrence in the cluster, operators of continuous-process industries — where materials are processed in an uninterrupted flow — rely on diesel-run generators to keep production going. Any halt in operations not only risks damage to equipment, but also leads to significant wastage due to partially processed batches.

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Industries have been severely affected by a recent order issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas — the Motor Spirit and High-Speed Diesel (Temporary Regulation of Supply through Retail Outlets) Order, 2026 — which, from June 12, prohibits the dispensing of diesel in loose bottles or unapproved and uncertified containers.

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The order further bars industrial and commercial consumers from procuring fuel from retail outlets — a practice that had been widely followed. They are now required to procure fuel from consumer pumps.

Following the directive, retail outlets have stopped supplying diesel to industries, leaving units struggling to secure adequate fuel from consumer pumps.

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Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma, acknowledging the concerns raised by industry representatives, said, based on requirements submitted by 32 industrial units across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food processing, textiles, engineering goods, fast-moving consumer goods and footwear manufacturing, the daily demand stood at 22,740 litres, translating to 6,82,200 litres per month.

He said the matter had been taken up with the state government, but noted that, as the order was issued by the Centre, the state’s ability to intervene was limited.

The fuel requirement of individual units ranges from as little as 15 litres per day to as much as 2,400 litres. Industries manufacturing products such as high-efficiency photovoltaic solar cells, ice cream and pharmaceuticals are among the major users of diesel generator sets.

Expressing concern over the order, YS Guleria, president of the BBN Industries Association, said the disruption in fuel supply was severely affecting operations.

Consumer pumps had stopped supplying diesel and petrol to industries, and this was posing hardships in operating generator sets during power outages, he added.

“Continuous-process industries cannot afford such disruptions and are being pushed towards extreme measures, including possible closure. This will not only impact manufacturing but also jeopardise export commitments, as meeting deadlines will become increasingly difficult,” he said, urging the administration to direct the Food and Civil Supplies Department to facilitate fuel supply to industry.