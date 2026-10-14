DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / DIET-Solan trainee Rajat selected for World Kurash Championship

DIET-Solan trainee Rajat selected for World Kurash Championship

article_Author
Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:52 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rajat Thakur with coach Virender Singh Dhaulta.
Advertisement

Rajat Thakur, a trainee at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Solan, has been selected to represent India at the 17th Senior World Kurash Championship, scheduled to be held at Astana in Kazakhstan from November 4 to 9.

Rajat was selected through trails for the world championship held in Una. Rajat has trained under the guidance of Virender Singh Dhaulta, a lecturer at DIET-Solan and an international kurash coach, and learnt the intricacies of the sport.

Advertisement

Dhaulta has been working tirelessly to promote kurash and nurture the sporting talent in Himachal Pradesh. He will also accompany the Indian contingent as a coach for the international championship. Rajat hails from a non-descript village of Garari in the Nohradhar area of Sirmaur district.

Advertisement

He attributes his achievement to his elder brother Akshay Thakur and coach Virender Chauhan. Rajat had won the gold medal at a state-level championship held in Kullu while competing in the senior 81-kg category recently. Mamta Gupta, principal, DIET-Solan, congratulated Rajat and his coach on this remarkable achievement. She expressed confidence that Rajat would perform exceptionally well at the championship and bring laurels to DIET-Solan and Himachal Pradesh.

Kurash is a 3,500-year-old traditional upright jacket-wrestling martial art native to Uzbekistan, which is competed at various platforms internationally.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts