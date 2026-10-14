DIET-Solan trainee Rajat selected for World Kurash Championship

Rajat Thakur, a trainee at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Solan, has been selected to represent India at the 17th Senior World Kurash Championship, scheduled to be held at Astana in Kazakhstan from November 4 to 9.

Rajat was selected through trails for the world championship held in Una. Rajat has trained under the guidance of Virender Singh Dhaulta, a lecturer at DIET-Solan and an international kurash coach, and learnt the intricacies of the sport.

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Dhaulta has been working tirelessly to promote kurash and nurture the sporting talent in Himachal Pradesh. He will also accompany the Indian contingent as a coach for the international championship. Rajat hails from a non-descript village of Garari in the Nohradhar area of Sirmaur district.

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He attributes his achievement to his elder brother Akshay Thakur and coach Virender Chauhan. Rajat had won the gold medal at a state-level championship held in Kullu while competing in the senior 81-kg category recently. Mamta Gupta, principal, DIET-Solan, congratulated Rajat and his coach on this remarkable achievement. She expressed confidence that Rajat would perform exceptionally well at the championship and bring laurels to DIET-Solan and Himachal Pradesh.

Kurash is a 3,500-year-old traditional upright jacket-wrestling martial art native to Uzbekistan, which is competed at various platforms internationally.