Differently abled man’s name deleted from BPL list

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, July 7

Jagan Singh (48), a resident of Bhaniar village of Bhali gram panchayat under the Nagrota Surian development block in Kangra district, has been running from pillar to post for justice for the past one month. His name in the panchayat’s BPL list has been struck off without conducting any inquiry about his living condition. He is physically challenged with 90 per cent disability.

Rs 1.5K pension only income source Other then Rs 1,500 monthly disability pension, I have no other means of livelihood. My wife, son and I are living in a dilapidated kutcha room. Jagan Singh

In 2019, his name was included in the panchayat’s BPL list after an intervention of the then Deputy Commissioner of Kangra. He had been included in the list with serial number 09/22/19/70.

Owing to his disability, he cannot to do any labour work to earn a livelihood. His father-in-law is extending financial support to the family. The dilapidated room that he lives in was damaged last year during the monsoon. Fortunately, his in-laws came to his rescue and supported him in carrying out timely house repair. Jagan’s father-in-law even got a toilet constructed for them.

Disgruntled over deletion of his name from the panchayat’s BPL list, Jagan has submitted a complaint to the Block Development Officer (BDO), Nagrota Surian, last month, seeking inclusion of his name in the list.

He alleged that the panchayat had included 12 well-off panchayat residents having pucca houses. According to information, the gram panchayat has included 98 families in its BPL list which was revised three months ago. Till January 2021, his name had figured in the panchayat records.

According to panchayat secretary Harbans Singh, Jagan Singh’s name had not been found in the BPL list produced in the gram sabha meeting held in April this year.

In this connection, Nagrota Surian BDO Sham Singh said he had written to the Soldha gram panchayat to conduct a gram sabha meeting and look into the matter.