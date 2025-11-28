DT
Himachal Pradesh

DIG Chawla felicitated for excellence in cybersecurity

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:14 AM Nov 28, 2025 IST
Mohit Chawla, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Himachal Pradesh Police, has been honoured with the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of the Year Award for Law Enforcement at the Dynamic CISO Excellence Awards 2025, held in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Chawla received the award for his contributions in controlling cybercrime and strengthening digital security. Under his leadership, several innovations have been introduced to tackle cybercrime in the state.

Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari congratulated Chawla, saying the award reflects his expertise and dedication in cybercrime control, and underscores the growing importance of active cyber policing in the country.

