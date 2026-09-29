Digital arrest scams on rise in Himachal; fraudsters pose as ED, CBI officials to dupe victims

Digital arrest scams have become a major concern in Himachal Pradesh, with fraudsters impersonating officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and police to dupe people.

According to police, scammers contact victims by posing as officials of investigative agencies, accuse them of involvement in money laundering and pressure them to make payments in exchange for acquittal.

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On September 18, 2026, a woman from Palampur received a call from a scammer posing as a Delhi Police official, who told her that her bank account was being used for money laundering, leaving her panicked. The scammer then threatened her with legal action and pressured her to transfer money, after which she transferred Rs 15 lakh. However, she grew suspicious and approached the local police, after which a zero FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime police station in Dharamsala. A similar case was reported from the Dharampur area in Mandi, where a woman was duped of Rs 15.5 lakh by scammers posing as Delhi Police officials.

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In another incident reported in January 2026, a retired Army officer lost Rs 98 lakh to scammers who, while posing as CBI and RBI officials, threatened him with digital arrest, claiming that a fake SIM card had been issued in his name and the number had been used for money laundering.

DGP Ashok Tewari said there is no provision for digital arrest and that agencies such as ED, CBI and police never contact people via video calls. He said that if anyone receives a call from persons posing as such officials, they should immediately disconnect and refrain from making any payment.

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The DGP advised people to immediately alert the police cyber cell by dialling the toll-free cybercrime helpline number 1930 if they are duped or contacted by scammers. He said prompt reporting of cybercrime increases the chances of recovering the lost money and arresting the accused.