Digital governance must make public services simpler, faster: Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that digital governance must make public services simpler, faster and citizen-centric, particularly for people living in remote and under-served areas. He added that the success of e-governance lay not in technological complexity but in its ability to improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

The Chief Minister, while addressing a two-day National Conference on Administrative Reforms and e-Governance in Dharamsala, called for moving beyond traditional bureaucracy towards a transparent, accountable and responsive governance system. Senior administrators, policymakers and technology experts from across the country attended the conference.

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He said that his government had prioritised systemic change to transform Himachal Pradesh into a prosperous and self-reliant state, ensuring that public resources were used to benefit ordinary people. Digital platforms were being used to improve service delivery and take government schemes to the grassroots level, he added.

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Sukhu said that Himachal Pradesh had improved its national ranking in the education sector from 21st position in 2021 to fifth in 2025. The government had prioritised qualitative improvements from pre-primary to senior secondary education.

He said that healthcare was another major priority, with robotic surgery facilities introduced in the five medical colleges of the state. The government was also replacing outdated medical equipment, increasing postgraduate seats and filling vacancies for doctors and paramedical staff to strengthen specialist healthcare services.

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The Chief Minister said that the Single Window Citizen Portal enabled people to access government services from home or through Lok Mitra Kendras. The CM Helpline and grievance redress portals had strengthened accountability by ensuring that complaints from people of remote areas were addressed and not considered resolved until the complainants were satisfied.

He added that the Revenue Management System and revenue Lok Adalats had improved transparency and expedited the settlement of pending land-related disputes, including mutation, partition and demarcation cases.

On social security, Sukhu highlighted the Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray scheme, under which orphaned children were recognised as Children of the State and provided support for education, maintenance, higher studies, marriage and housing. He also referred to education loans of up to Rs 20 lakh for eligible students pursuing studies abroad and initiatives to promote electric buses under the Green Himachal vision.

He said that Himachal Pradesh’s forests, rivers and hydroelectric power resources contributed significantly to national environmental and energy security, while the state bore substantial costs of natural disasters and ecological conservation. He called for fair consideration of the state’s interests in hydroelectric power royalties, water cess and Central financial assistance.

Earlier, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances Secretary Nivedita Shukla Verma highlighted the importance of sharing best practices among states to expand administrative reforms. Chief Secretary Kamlesh Kumar Pant stressed regular technology upgrades to ensure transparent and responsive public services. Administrative Reforms Secretary Shainamol and Health Secretary Ashish Singhmar also spoke on state initiatives, e-governance awards and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.