Digital literacy campaign launched in Chamba

Chamba Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mukesh Repaswal on Sunday flagged off a special awareness programme and a digital van under the ‘Digital and Financial Literacy’ campaign, being jointly organised by the district administration and Sewa Himalaya.

Advertisement

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, Repaswal emphasised the importance of digital awareness in the present era. He said the primary objective of the initiative was to take digital literacy and financial awareness to remote and far-flung areas of Chamba district, enabling residents to use modern technology safely and effectively.

Advertisement

He stated that the campaign would educate people about digital transactions, online services, social media platforms, cyber security, banking services and preventive measures against online fraud. A team of trained youth volunteers will travel across villages with the digital van to provide practical training, helping citizens become self-reliant and confident in using digital platforms securely.

Advertisement

The DC added that the campaign would focus particularly on women, youth, senior citizens and residents of rural areas. He appealed to the public to participate actively in the initiative and enhance their digital knowledge. In the event of online fraud or cybercrime, he urged citizens to immediately contact the national cybercrime helpline number 1930.

Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, Manuj Sharma, was also present on the occasion.