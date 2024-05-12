Digitisation, development of judicial infra priority: CJ

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 11

Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice MS Ramachandra today said that efforts are being made for the development of judicial infrastructure and digitisation of judicial records and process. He inaugurated the Civil Judge Court at Bhoranj, near here.

The Chief Justice said that the Himachal High Court was working to improve judicial infrastructure in the state. He added, “It has been observed that many judicial courts are operating in old and depleted buildings that need to be improved. A committee to identify land for judicial complexes has been constituted and the construction of complexes will be started as soon as land is identified.”

Chief Justice Ramachandra said that the use of information technology (IT) in the judicial system had increased. He added that the use of IT would help in providing early justice to people and also improve the working of the judicial system.

The Chief Justice said that about 68,000 cases had been filed through the e-filing system started in the Himachal High Court and district courts of the state. He added that besides online payment, virtual courts had also been started in some districts.

Justice Sushil Kukreja, Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, High Court Registrar General JK Sharma, District Magistrate Sandeep Agnihotri, Additional District and Sessions Judge Sachin Raghu, Chief Judicial Magistrate Surya Prakash, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vishal Bhamnotra, District Secretary of Legal Services Authority and Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Aslam Baig, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Nadaun Divya Jyoti Patial, Judicial Magistrates Vatsala Chaudhary, Shavik Ghai and Anulekha Tanwar, Judicial Magistrate of Barsar Manu Prinja, Chief Justice’s PPS BL Soni, District Magistrate Amarjeet Singh, SP Padam Chand, SDM Sanjay Swaroop and SDPO Sachin Hiremath were present on the occasion.

District and Sessions Judge Vikas Bhardwaj presented the details of the outlay and construction of the court complex. He said that with the opening of the court at Bhoranj, local people would get relief as it would save their time and money.

