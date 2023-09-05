Digitise local civic bodies for online services: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Shimla, September 4
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over a meeting of Administrative Secretaries here today to review the implementation of various developmental schemes and welfare programmes of the government.
He directed the officers present to speed up development works and ensure that all projects were completed in time. He said that all files should be routed to his office through the e-file system to save time and for quick disposal. The online system should be implemented in a time-bound manner for all public services provided by the Revenue Department, he added.
Sukhu said, “To ensure transparency and efficiency in governance, the government is according top priority to the use of information technology. Ensure complete digitisation of all municipal corporations and urban local bodies so that people can get most of the services online.” He directed the officers to explore the possibility of setting up a modern plant for preparing cider from citrus fruit. He also gave instructions for extending the opening hours of the state library at the Ridge here.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ask 13 Himalayan states to file plan on ‘carrying capacity’, Centre urges Supreme Court
Wants technical panel led by head of GB Pant institute to ex...
Hearing on Article 370: Pledge allegiance to Constitution, submit affidavit, Supreme Court tells National Conference MP Mohammad Akbar Lone
In 2018, Lone raised pro-Pakistan slogans in J&K Assembly
Storm over DMK’s Sanatan Dharma remarks
Clarify ‘anti-Hindu’ stance: BJP to INDIA | Congress divided...
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
RTI report bares misappropriation of funds in Gidderbaha seg...