Digitise local civic bodies for online services: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Shimla, September 4

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over a meeting of Administrative Secretaries here today to review the implementation of various developmental schemes and welfare programmes of the government.

He directed the officers present to speed up development works and ensure that all projects were completed in time. He said that all files should be routed to his office through the e-file system to save time and for quick disposal. The online system should be implemented in a time-bound manner for all public services provided by the Revenue Department, he added.

Sukhu said, “To ensure transparency and efficiency in governance, the government is according top priority to the use of information technology. Ensure complete digitisation of all municipal corporations and urban local bodies so that people can get most of the services online.” He directed the officers to explore the possibility of setting up a modern plant for preparing cider from citrus fruit. He also gave instructions for extending the opening hours of the state library at the Ridge here.

