Dilapidated buildings set to be demolished

Mandi, January 3
The district administration will demolish dilapidated structures in Jogindernagar to ensure public safety. Many government buildings are in a shambles. Mandi district is prone to earthquakes, which makes these buildings dangerous.
Among the dilapidated structures are school buildings, a revenue office building, mahila mandal buildings and shops. Sub Divisional Magistrate Jogindernagar Dr Vishal Sharma had conducted a survey to identify dilapidated structures in Jogindernagar subdivision. These structures will be demolished to avert any untoward incident.
“We have identified 28 rooms of primary schools, 18 rooms of senior secondary schools, a few shops, a hospital building at Ladbhadol, two rooms of mahila mandals and 29 patvar khana and kanungo huts ( revenue offices), which need to be demolished,” the SDM said.
“Permission has been taken from the higher authorities to demolish these structures. These will be demolished soon in view of public safety,” he added.
“Last year, the district administration had demolished a few such structures. These were in a dilapidated condition. My thrust is on conducting surveys to identify structures, which pose threat to the common public,” Sharma said.
