Dinesh Kumari: Celebrated craftswoman of Chamba Rumal

For Dinesh Kumari, a retired art and craft government teacher and resident of Ward number 7 of Nurpur town, a needle and a piece of cloth are more than tools of embroidery. They are instruments through which she has preserved and promoted the rich cultural heritage of Chamba Rumal for nearly five decades. The 66-year-old Nurpur-based artisan recently took this traditional craft to an international audience — she was among eight Indian artisans selected and sponsored by the Union Ministry of Textiles to showcase the traditional art in the 90th International Fair at Thessaloniki, Greece, held from September 5 to 13.

At the International Exhibition and Congress Centre, Thessaloniki, Dinesh Kumari demonstrated the intricate technique of Chamba Rumal embroidery and also sensitised local women about the craft through practical demonstrations. Her craftsmanship received appreciation from the Indian Ambassador to Greece, who presented her with a certificate of appreciation for showcasing her skills and contribution to preserving traditional handmade artistry.

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For Dinesh Kumari, the journey began in Chamba at a very young age. “I started making Chamba Rumal at the age of 10,” she recalls. Born and brought up in Chamba, she completed a two-year diploma in tailoring and embroidery from the Government Industrial Training Institute, Chamba. She subsequently honed her skills in Chamba Rumal under the guidance of local artisan Rajinder Nayyar. Since then, the craft has remained an integral part of her life. One of the most distinctive features of Chamba Rumal is that the embroidered design appears almost equally on both sides of the fabric. This requires exceptional precision, patience and mastery over every stitch.

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The traditional Rumal depicts themes from India’s rich religious and literary traditions, including scenes from Geet Govind and Bhagavata Purana, besides compositions portraying Radha-Krishna and Shiva-Parvati. The craft, therefore, represents a meeting point of embroidery, traditional art and storytelling. Chamba Rumal became closely associated with the erstwhile Chamba state under the patronage of its rulers.

Dinesh Kumari has dedicated much of her life to keeping this heritage alive. She is also training young girls in the craft, recognising that passing the traditional skills to the next generation is essential for its survival. Her contribution has earned her several honours. She was honoured with the State Award by the Himachal Pradesh Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation in 1994-95 and Dr BR Ambedkar National Award in 2017. She had received the first award of the Himachal Art, Culture and Language Academy in 2016 and the Art and Culture Shikhar Samman in 2018. The Union Ministry of Textiles had conferred the prestigious Shilp Guru National Award on her in November 2022.

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Her participation in Greece has now added an international dimension to her long journey. By demonstrating the craft before an overseas audience, Dinesh Kumari has carried not merely an embroidery technique but also a fragment of Himachal’s cultural history beyond its geographical boundaries.