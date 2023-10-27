Diploma holders urge state govt to create jobs

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 26

Unemployed degree and diploma holders in electronics and communication from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) of the state have urged the state government to create job opportunities for them.

They allege that this year, the state Department of Technical Education, Vocational and Industrial Training had issued a notification regarding the discontinuation of electronics and communication courses in a few ITIs, drastically reducing job opportunities for them.

Aman Thakur, a diploma holder in electronics and communication, says, “Earlier, we used to get jobs in the BSNL. But with the downfall of the national telecom company, employment opportunities for us in Himachal have reduced considerably.”

He says, “Till 2015, the HP State Electricity Board (HPSEB) also recruited electronics and communication degree and diploma holders but now a negligible number of jobs were available.”

Santosh Kumar, another such diploma holder, says, “With the discontinuation of these courses, the scope of jobs of instructor, group instructor and trainer in the ITIs is also finished for the electronics and communication diploma and degree holders. The state government has introduced some new courses in drone technology, artificial intelligence and data science in the ITIs but discontinued electronic and communication courses.”

A majority of such degree and diploma holders say that they should be provided jobs in the government and private sectors in Himachal. “We urge the state government to look into the matter and do the needful,” they add.

