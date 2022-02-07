Diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics hailed

Nurpur, February 6
Members of the Himachal Pradesh Bharat-Tibet Samanwya Sangh (regd) hailed the Centre’s decision of diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics.
Sangh’s state president BR Koundal on Saturday said the demand of boycotting the Olympics had been raised by the Sangh through media last year.
He said the Government of India had given a strong message to China by not sending its diplomat for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Beijing Winter Olympics as China had nominated its military officer involved in the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020 as a torchbearer for the event that begun on Friday.
Koundal said China had tried to humiliate the nation by selecting the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) regiment commander Qi Fabao, involved in the June 15, 2020, clash with the Indian Army as torchbearer but the Indian Government had given a befitting reply to China by not participating in the event ceremonies.
