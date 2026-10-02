Direct Delhi-Kullu flights suspended after October 24

Alliance Air, the sole operator at Bhuntar’s Kullu-Manali airport, has suspended its direct flight operations between Delhi and Kullu after October 24, leaving the region’s tourism and travel industry alarmed. The airline had been operating the route five days a week.

Aviation experts say this is the first time direct flights have been withheld, particularly ahead of the Kullu Dasehra and the winter tourism season. Under the schedule released until March 27, 2027, flights from Kullu will operate to Jaipur and Dehradun after October 27. Passengers travelling between Delhi and Kullu will now have to take connecting flights.

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Jaipur-Kullu flights will operate on Thursdays and Saturdays, while Dehradun-Kullu flights will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Both routes are priced at around Rs 4,000.

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A Delhi-Kullu journey via Dehradun will cost about Rs 5,000, while the return journey via Dehradun will cost around Rs 7,000. Delhi-Kullu via Jaipur will cost around Rs 7,500, while Kullu-Delhi via Jaipur will be about Rs 9,000. The fares are considerably lower than the earlier direct flight fares of over Rs 20,000.

While the lower fares may offer some relief to passengers, the reduction in operations from five days a week to only three days a week, with no direct Delhi connectivity, has emerged as a major setback for the tourism industry.

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Tourism stakeholders fear the change will discourage a large segment of potential visitors. The situation has been compounded by the suspension of the once-a-week Amritsar flight since May.

Alliance Air had been expected to add Kullu operations from Hisar and Jammu, but instead it has curtailed major operations from the airport. The delay in releasing the winter schedule has also disrupted festive and winter connectivity, leaving passengers struggling to plan their journeys. The disruption comes at a crucial time, with the world-famous Kullu Dasehra scheduled from October 21 to 27, even as direct Kullu-Delhi flights are set to be halted.

Local tourism representatives expressed deep disappointment, noting that Alliance Air had previously operated daily flights between Kullu and New Delhi. They said the withdrawal of daily services represented a drastic deterioration in air connectivity.

Bhupinder Thakur, chief patron of the Kullu Travel Agents Association, called the situation unacceptable and warned that thousands of livelihoods, from tour operators to taxi drivers, were directly dependent on tourist inflow.

The recurring disruptions have highlighted the need for better planning and consistent communication from airlines operating on remote, tourism-dependent routes. Tourism industry representatives have long demanded improved air connectivity, saying stronger government intervention was essential to strengthen air links and support the local economy.

For a region where tourism sustains thousands of families, reliable air connectivity remains crucial to the industry.