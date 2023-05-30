Direct Punjab to hand over Shanan project: CM to Centre

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 29

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today urged the Central Government to direct the Punjab Government to hand over the Shanan hydroelectric power project to Himachal, the 99-year lease of which would expire in March 2024.

Sukhu called on Union Minister for Power RK Singh in New Delhi and sought his intervention in handing over of the Shanan power project to Himachal. The Chief Minister apprised the Union Minister about the share of the state in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and sought 12 per cent water royalty.

He said, “It is due to the construction of BBMB projects that many townships in Himachal faced complete rehabilitation and some oustees had not been compensated even after 50 years of being uprooted.” He urged the Union Minister that the state government may be allowed to charge free power royalty in all commissioned projects of the BBMB.

Sukhu also raised the issue of a hike in the royalty the state is getting in Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVNL) projects. “The free power royalty share being received from SJVNL projects, which have completed a debt period of 12 years, may be enhanced from existing 12 per cent to 30 per cent,” he said.

The Chief Minister apprised the Union Minister about the initiatives being taken to make Himachal a green energy state and urged him to provide incentives, including tax benefits, for green hydrogen production to boost the production of green energy. The Union Minister assured the Chief Minister of all possible support to the state.