Dirty bus stop a passenger nightmare

Garbage littered with reckless abandon is a common sight at the bus stop in Shimla’s Totu market area. People waiting to board buses at this spot face a great deal of inconvenience due to the garbage. Not only does the garbage give off a foul smell, it also attracts stray dogs and monkeys, adding to the woes of the people waiting for their buses at this stop. The authorities concerned should take stock of the situation and make sure that the garbage is removed from the bus stop and those who litter are fined. Vivek, Shimla

Heritage Park lake in filthy condition

THE lake in the Nalagarh Heritage Park has been incredibly dirty for a long time. The water stinks, destroying the ambience of the park. A visit to this park is part of the daily routine of many residents, especially women and children, but they do that knowing fully well about the squalor there. The fear of diseases spreading due to the contaminated water looms over visitors and the authorities concerned must do something about it to avoid any health issues for locals and visitors. Shanti, Nalagarh

Morning traffic jams a bane of office-goers

THE New Shimla area is no stranger to early morning traffic jams, which have become a huge problem for locals. Quite often, office-goers and students arrive late at their workplaces or schools due to the traffic snarls. The authorities concerned must find a solution to the problem and streamline traffic in the area so that the residents are not inconvenienced further. Kartik, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla