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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dirty tanks of water supply scheme cleaned in Barsar

Dirty tanks of water supply scheme cleaned in Barsar

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Dinesh Kanwar
Hamirpur, Updated At : 08:47 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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The Jal Shakti Department cleaned tanks of the water supply scheme at Deotsidh village on Tuesday
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The Jal Shakti Department on Tuesday deployed its machinery to clean the water filtration and sedimentation tanks of a water supply scheme located at Deotsidh village in Barsar subdivision of Hamirpur district. The scheme caters to the water needs of the residents of 99 villages. The Tribune had on Monday highlighted the poor condition of the water supply scheme and the alleged supply of polluted water to villagers. A team led by Ravinder Ranaut, Assistant Engineer of the Jal Shakti Department, drained and cleaned the dirty tanks and rejuvenated the bottom sand to make it more effective. The department engaged labour for cleaning the tanks, besides a soil tiller to till their beds.

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This scheme provides drinking water to Baba Balak Nath Temple, besides 99 villages of Barsar. It was constructed in March 2010 at a cost of Rs 1.42 crore to benefit a population of over 15,000. Raj Kumar, a resident of Chakmoh village, said that villagers were surprised to see the water supply scheme tanks being cleaned on a war footing. He added that the action of the Jal Shakti Department would not only ensure the supply of safe drinking water to the villagers but would also earn their trust.

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Ranaut, who is responsible for the maintenance of this water supply scheme, said that the filtration tanks were thoroughly cleaned and shrubs and weeds were removed from the area. “The Jal Shakti Department is committed to providing safe drinking water to the people of the area. The villagers need not worry about the quality of water,” he added.

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