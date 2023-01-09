Disability no deterrent to this Himachal Pradesh University scholar

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, January 8

Anjana Thakur, pursuing PhD (botany) at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), has become the first specially abled student from the state to take part in the Indian Science Congress held in Nagpur from January 3 to 7.

The Indian Science Congress session was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 3.

Anjana, who is a native of Pangna Karsog in Mandi district, gave a presentation on her life’s struggle, achievements and dream of becoming a scientist. The 26-year-old scholar lost her right hand in an accident when she was pursuing BSc. But, her disability has never been a deterrent as she not only completed her degree but also cleared the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in the first attempt.

In her presentation at the science congress, she also dwelt on how women with disabilities can contribute in sustainable development. Ada Yonath, a nobel laureate from Israel who also attended the event, showered praises on Anjana who despite odds never looked back and achieved what she had set out for. The theme for the event was: Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment. Anjana’s name was recommended for representation in the science congress by a city-based charitable Trust, Umang Foundation, which works for the welfare of the underprivileged.

Talking to The Tribune, Ajai Srivastava, president, Umang Foundation, said, “Anjana comes from a humble background and had to struggle a lot to pursue her higher studies. Her right hand got severed in an accident, which was a nightmare for her. But, she showed courage in the face of adversity and kept working hard to clear the JRF from the ICAR, which is considered one of the toughest entrance exams. She also completed her MSc in botany from the HPU.”

“She even learnt to write with her left hand. We recommended her name as she is an exemplary figure who can inspire many others on how to achieve what you have set out for in the face of adversity,” Srivastava added.

Anjana’s name was also included in the delegation that went to Nagpur under the leadership of Dr Neeraj Sharma, former senior professor of chemistry in the HPU. Dr Sharma is the convener of the Himachal chapter of the Indian Science Congress Association.

Lost her right hand in mishap

Anjana Thakur , a native of Pangna Karsog in Mandi district, gave a presentation on her life’s struggle, achievements and dream of becoming a scientist

, a native of Pangna Karsog in Mandi district, gave a presentation on her life’s struggle, achievements and dream of becoming a scientist The scholar lost her right hand in an accident when she was pursuing BSc. But, her disability has never been a deterrent as she not only completed her degree but also cleared the JRF

#Congress #himachal pradesh university #narendra modi