Disabled students' enrolment for higher edu dips



Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 31

The enrolment of students in the persons with disability (PwD) category pursuing higher education has seen a substantial decline in the state in the past five years. The data from the recently released All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) report reveals that as against 578 students (both male and female) enrolling themselves to pursue higher education in 2016-17 academic session, 283 (nearly half) enrolled in the 2020-21 session.

Lack of special teachers

The students with disability have been dropping out of studies after school as there are no special teachers or colleges dedicated to higher studies. Recruitment of special teachers must be done at higher education institutions so that PwD can be encouraged to pursue higher education. Ashith Mishra, Joint Director, Dept of higher education

For male students with disability, the numbers are even more distressing; as against 438 students enrolled for higher education in 2016-17, only 192 (more than 100 per cent decline) students opted for higher education in 2020-21.

An analysis of the data reveals that while the enrolment of students with disability has increased in a majority of the states in the country, it has registered a substantial decline in Himachal, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab in the past five years.

In neighbouring Punjab, as against 848 students with disability enrolled themselves for higher education in 2016-17, the number dropped to 573 in the year 2020-21. Similarly, in Jammu and Kashmir, PwD students enrolled for higher education has dropped from 889 in 2016-17 to 588 in 2020-21.

In Chandigarh, the number of PwD, who enrolled for higher education, has increased slightly from 275 in 2016-17 to 317 in 2020-21. In Delhi also number has increased from 4,164 in 2016-17 to 4,426 in 2020-21.

The states of Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya (6 fold increase from 51 to 327), Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand (four-fold increase from 759 to 2955) and West Bengal (double) have registered sizable increase in PwD enrolment in higher education.

Among all states, Uttar Pradesh has maximum number of PwD students enrolling for higher education but the state has also registered decline in enrolment in past five years; as against 19,842 students with disability enrolled for higher education in 2016-17, the number has dropped to 15,003 in 2020-21.

Ajai Srivastava, chairman, Umang Foundation, who works for the empowerment and literacy of persons with disability, has a different take on the findings of the report.

Talking to The Tribune, Srivastava said, “As an activist working in the field, I have observed that number of persons with disability who opted for higher education or for that matter education in general has increased manifold in past five to seven years. I do not want to contradict the findings of the report but after increased awareness, free education decision, monthly scholarship increase and easy accessibility to education as compared to decade and a half ago, the number of disabled students pursuing higher education has increased sizably. In Himachal Pradesh University itself, there has been increase in scholars doing PhD in past six years.”

As many as 1,099 universities, 41,600 colleges and 10,308 standalone institutions have been included in All India Survey on Higher Education report.

Ashith Mishra, Joint Director, Department of Higher Education, said, “The students with disability have been dropping out of studies after school as there are not special teachers or colleges dedicated for higher studies. Recruitment of special teachers must be done at higher education institutions so that PwD can be encouraged to pursue their higher education.”

