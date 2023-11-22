Disaster-hit people to get compensation

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 21

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will distribute Rs 10 crore relief grant to the disaster-affected people in the district on November 26. Addressing a review meeting here today, Hemraj Bairwa, Deputy Commissioner, said that over 1,800 people would be given disaster relief by the Chief Minister in the first phase. Some people would be given relief in the next phases.

The DC said that the identification of the affected people had been completed by the district administration and the losses accessed so that all the affected people could be provided relief.

He said that the administration was geared up for the CM’s visit. All departments had been advised to showcase their achievements by displaying hoardings and boards on prominent places in and around the town. The Police Department has been advised to prepare route map to regulate traffic during the Chief Minister’s visit.

#Hamirpur #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu