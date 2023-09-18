Disaster Management team visits rain-affected areas of Kangra

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, September 17

The two-day visit of the four-member team of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to the rain-hit areas of Jawali and Indora subdivisions in Kangra district concluded on Sunday.

Led by PK Dass, consultant of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the team inspected the site of landslide at Niyangal gram panchayat in Jawali subdivision on Saturday afternoon. A large number of families were rendered homeless last month after landslides and land subsidence.

The team visited the relief camp at Niyangal village where 57 members of 13 disaster-affected families were staying. The team members interacted with the affected people and gathered information about living conditions, food and other basic facilities being provided by the administration at the camp.

On Sunday, the team visited flood-affected Mand areas in Indora subdivision where the Beas water had inundated a large number of villages.

The flood-affected residents of Meelwan, Meerthal and Mazra demanded that the government should permanently resolve the issue of floods that had become a regular problem during the monsoon season every year.

The 1.5-km stretch of the Beas from Ulharian to Haler should be channelised to resolve the problem permanently, they said.

In the morning, the team also inspected the inter-state Chakki bridge on the Pathankot-Mandi national highway in Nurpur. The bridge had been closed for light vehicles since the first week of July and for heavy vehicles since August last year.

#Kangra #Nurpur