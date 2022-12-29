Disaster management training camp at Una shrines

Una, December 28
A three-day disaster management training camp is underway here at Chintpurni and Dera Baba Badbhag Singh shrines in view of heavy rush of devotees expected at New Year. The training camp which began yesterday will conclude on December 29, said the ADC-cum-Nodal Officer of the Una DDMA, Dr Amit Kumar.
He added camp participants include members of the Chintpurni Temple Trust, police officials, home guards from the Number 12 Home Guard Battalion and volunteers from the Dera Baba Badbhag Singh shrine.
