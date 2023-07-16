Disaster one of factors for VAT hike on diesel

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 15

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said today that the recent natural disaster in the state was one of the reasons for the hike in VAT on diesel. The Congress government raised VAT on diesel by Rs 3 per litre on Friday. It was the second hike in the past seven months. The previous VAT hike, also by Rs 3, was done in the first week of January.

Sukhu said, “We have suffered massive losses in terms of infrastructure. We have set up a temporary infrastructure to provide immediate relief and it will take more than a year to restore the damaged infrastructure permanently. We will need money for it.”

He said that despite the VAT hike, diesel was cheaper in Himachal than in Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana. He added that the BJP had reduced VAT on diesel by Rs 7 per litre before the last Assembly elections to gain political mileage. “We are not working with elections in mind. We want to get the state back on the track and make it self-dependent,” he added.

