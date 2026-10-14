Disaster preparedness takes centre stage at Dharamsala college

The Government College of Teacher Education (GCTE), Dharamsala, conducted an earthquake preparedness and mock evacuation drill on its campus on Tuesday to mark International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.

The college’s Disaster Management Cell organised the drill under the state-level flagship programme SAMARTH. Themed “Resilience Starts at Home”, the exercise aimed at familiarising students and the staff with safety procedures and strengthen preparedness for disasters.

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Principal Dr RS Gill said disaster risk reduction was a systematic approach to preventing new risks, reducing existing vulnerabilities and managing residual risks to strengthen resilience and promote sustainable development.

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He stressed the importance of strengthening early warning systems, improving risk governance and ensuring timely and actionable information to help communities prepare for disasters and move to safer locations when required. He said all participants followed their assigned responsibilities during the exercise.

Prof Yugraj Singh, in-charge of the college’s Disaster Management Cell, said the institution regularly conducted mock drills to promote disaster preparedness. The college also organised fire safety drills with the assistance of the Fire Safety Department.

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He added that the college served as a nodal agency for organising disaster-related programmes for schools across six districts.