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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Disaster readiness tested in Sirmaur as mock drill held across eight locations

Disaster readiness tested in Sirmaur as mock drill held across eight locations

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Our Correspondent
Nahan, Updated At : 02:03 AM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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Our Correspondent Nahan, June 15 Earthquakes, floods, landslides and raging forest fires unfolded simultaneously across Sirmaur today — not as real disasters, but as part of a district-wide mega mock drill designed to test emergency preparedness and strengthen coordination among response agencies. Organised by the district administration and the District Disaster Management Authority, the large-scale exercise simulated multiple high-impact disaster scenarios to assess the district’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively during a major crisis. The drill was carried out simultaneously at eight locations across all sub-divisions of the district. Simulated emergencies included a fire and earthquake-related damage at Ruchira Paper Mill in Nahan, a nighttime forest fire in Banethi, building collapses at SVN Colony Sarahan in Pachhad and Shirgul Market Chowk in Rajgarh, a landslide in the Sirmauri Tal area of Paonta Sahib, flooding and structural collapse in Timbi of Shillai, a building collapse and fire at Government Senior Secondary School, Sataun in Kaffota, and a building collapse at the old Tehsil complex in Renuka Ji, Sangrah. During the exercise, participating agencies tested their capabilities in search-and-rescue operations, evacuation procedures, medical response, transportation of injured persons to hospitals, establishment of relief camps, rehabilitation measures, restoration of communication networks and deployment of essential resources. Personnel from the police, Home Guards, Fire Services, Health Department, Public Works Department, Jal Shakti Department, Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board, Panchayati Raj institutions, volunteer organizations, and other departments concerned actively participated in the drill. The mock exercise was based on a hypothetical large-scale disaster scenario involving 2,500 fatalities, 18,000 injuries, 6,000 hospital admissions, and 1.5 lakh displaced persons. Authorities also rehearsed relief camp management, distribution of food and essential supplies, and financial and administrative response mechanisms. Acting Deputy Commissioner of Sirmaur, LR Verma, said such exercises play a vital role in ensuring a swift and effective response during real emergencies. He added that observations and lessons learned from the drill would be used to further strengthen the district disaster management plan.
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Earthquakes, floods, landslides and raging forest fires unfolded simultaneously across Sirmaur today — not as real disasters, but as part of a district-wide mega mock drill designed to test emergency preparedness and strengthen coordination among response agencies. Organised by the district administration and the District Disaster Management Authority, the large-scale exercise simulated multiple high-impact disaster scenarios to assess the district’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively during a major crisis.

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The drill was carried out simultaneously at eight locations across all sub-divisions of the district. Simulated emergencies included a fire and earthquake-related damage at Ruchira Paper Mill in Nahan, a nighttime forest fire in Banethi, building collapses at SVN Colony Sarahan in Pachhad and Shirgul Market Chowk in Rajgarh, a landslide in the Sirmauri Tal area of Paonta Sahib, flooding and structural collapse in Timbi of Shillai, a building collapse and fire at Government Senior Secondary School, Sataun in Kaffota, and a building collapse at the old Tehsil complex in Renuka Ji, Sangrah.

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During the exercise, participating agencies tested their capabilities in search-and-rescue operations, evacuation procedures, medical response, transportation of injured persons to hospitals, establishment of relief camps, rehabilitation measures, restoration of communication networks and deployment of essential resources.

Advertisement

Personnel from the police, Home Guards, Fire Services, Health Department, Public Works Department, Jal Shakti Department, Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board, Panchayati Raj institutions, volunteer organizations, and other departments concerned actively participated in the drill.

The mock exercise was based on a hypothetical large-scale disaster scenario involving 2,500 fatalities, 18,000 injuries, 6,000 hospital admissions, and 1.5 lakh displaced persons. Authorities also rehearsed relief camp management, distribution of food and essential supplies, and financial and administrative response mechanisms.

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Acting Deputy Commissioner of Sirmaur, LR Verma, said such exercises play a vital role in ensuring a swift and effective response during real emergencies. He added that observations and lessons learned from the drill would be used to further strengthen the district disaster management plan.

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