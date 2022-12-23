Disburse loans to entrepreneurs on priority, banks told

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 22

Banks in the district must disburse loans to entrepreneurs on priority to meet the set target for financial year 2022-23, said Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Jitender Sanjta while addressing a review meeting of the banks advisory committee here yesterday.

He said the target for the year was set at Rs 1,791 crore while the disbursement was done for only Rs 997 crore by the end of the second quarter. He said the achievement was about 55 per cent only.

The ADC further said the total deposit in all banks in the district by September 30 was Rs 12,443.87 crore while the advance was only Rs 3,006.26 crore and the credit-deposit ratio was only 24.16 per cent. “While working to achieve given targets of the current year, the banks must make a comprehensive plan to meet the proposed target for 2023-24,” he added.

The ADC said the target for the next financial year was proposed to Rs 1,702 crore.

