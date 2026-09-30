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Home / Himachal Pradesh / ‘Discipline doesn’t apply to me alone’: Negi hits back at Himachal AICC in-charge Rajni Patil

‘Discipline doesn’t apply to me alone’: Negi hits back at Himachal AICC in-charge Rajni Patil

Revenue Minister says raising concerns about ‘Jai Chands’ and ‘sleeper cells’ in party’s interest cannot be termed indiscipline

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:12 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Himachal Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi. File
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Despite AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajni Patil advising Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi to maintain discipline over his public statements against Kinnaur District Congress Committee President Nigam Bhandari, Negi on Wednesday refused to back down.

Responding to Patil’s remarks that indiscipline would not be tolerated, Negi said raising issues in the party’s interest could not be termed indiscipline. “Discipline doesn’t apply to me alone. It applies to even those who are talking about it,” Negi said while talking to the media here on Wednesday.

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Negi maintained that he had said in the media only what he had already raised within the party, including before Patil. “And what’s wrong with what I have said? If I had said something against the party or its interests, it would have been indiscipline. Just like Rahul Gandhi, who wants ‘sleeper cells’ weeded out from the party, I am also saying the same thing,” he said.

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Negi said party workers were demoralised when “Jai Chands” and “sleeper cells” were given organisational responsibilities, while those who had worked for the party for years were ignored.

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