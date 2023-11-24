Disclose timeline for filling posts of nurse in Rohru hospital: High Court

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, November 23

The HP High Court today directed the Director, Health Services, to file a status report indicating the timeline for filling the vacant posts of staff nurse and paramedical staff in the Civil Hospital, Rohru, by the next date of hearing.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed the directions on a petition taken up suo moto as public interest litigation (PIL) on the basis of a news item regarding a shortage of paramedical staff in the Civil Hospital, Rohru.

The news report stated that about 400 to 500 people visited the Civil Hospital, Rohru, everyday but due to a paucity of paramedical staff, they faced inconvenience in getting medication. Of 31 sanctioned posts of nurse, 17 were vacant and only three pharmacists were working against nine sanctioned posts.

It was reported in the news that “if paramedical staff members go on leave, doctors have to discharge their duties as well. Further, some nurses were engaged during the Covid pandemic and if their services are discontinued now, the working of the hospital will be hampered severely”.

The paramedical staff work under immense mental pressure and patients have to sweat it out for medication in the 100-bed hospital. The court listed the matter for further hearing on December 11.

