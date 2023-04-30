Discontent among Cong MLAs, govt will not last full term: Thakur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 29

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today alleged that Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state government would fall due to discontent among Congress MLAs.

Thakur, while addressing mediapersons here, said, “There is chaos all around and the Congress government is unlikely to last its full five-year term.” Asked if Congress MLAs were in touch with the BJP, he said, “Nothing can be ruled out, as there is a lot of resentment among ruling party MLAs, especially from Kangra.”

Thakur defended the BJP’s strategy to use the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections. “I can understand why the Congress gets uncomfortable when we use the name and the picture of Modi ji, who is the most popular leader,” he said. The BJP had done far more work in its two terms in the SMC than the Congress that had ruled it for 25 years.

He said, “It is because of Modi ji that Himachal got several mega projects, including under the Rs 6,500 crore Smart City programme, Rs 1,813 crore World Bank-funded drinking water supply scheme, ropeway for Shimla under the Parvatmala Yojana, construction of a tunnel, over-bridges, pedestrian paths, rain shelters, book cafes and public toilets.”

He claimed, “We have got a more than expectation response from the public for the SMC elections. It is surprising that within four months of rule, people have lost faith in the Congress government.” He said that the BJP would win the SMC poll and ensure further development of the state capital.

Thakur accused the Congress government of blatantly violating the model code of conduct by announcing three per cent DA for government employees and pensioners. “The Congress makes a hue and cry about the huge debt burden on the state but its government has raised Rs 6,000 crore loans in the past about four months,” he said.

Thakur also accused the Congress of trying to appoint teachers through the backdoor. “The Congress has a history of making appointments ignoring merit. It is once again trying to ignore the recruitment process through the HP Public Service Commission,” he alleged.