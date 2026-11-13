Discontent brews in Kullu Cong over delay in Cabinet expansion

The prolonged delay in the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet expansion is beginning to fuel discontent within the ruling Congress, with Kullu MLA Sunder Thakur and his supporters growing increasingly impatient over his anticipated induction into the council of ministers.

At a meeting in Kullu on Wednesday, senior district Congress workers expressed resentment over the delay. Some even suggested that Thakur should quit the party if he was denied the lone vacant ministerial berth.

In a Facebook post, Thakur dismissed speculation that he would leave the Congress if not inducted into the Cabinet. However, he acknowledged his displeasure over the delay, saying party workers would decide the future course of action after December 11. “I would abide by whatever decision the party workers take on the issue,” he told The Tribune.

Thakur maintained that the issue was not about his personal political ambitions but the dignity and self-respect of Kullu and its people. He said the district had never remained unrepresented in the state Cabinet since the tenure of Yashwant Singh Parmar, Himachal Pradesh’s first Chief Minister.

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“Kullu is the identity of Himachal, and it should have been given representation in the government,” he said.

Thakur has been among the frontrunners for the lone ministerial berth for some time. His prospects appeared to strengthen after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu repeatedly voiced support for his induction, maintaining for nearly a year that it was only a matter of time. However, the final approval from the Congress high command remains elusive.

“I have no idea who is blocking it and why. I am only interested in fighting for the right and dignity of Kullu and its people,” Thakur said.

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The state government will complete four years in office on December 11. With the next Assembly elections barely a year away, Thakur’s supporters appear keen to build pressure for his induction. Whether the growing resentment will prompt the party leadership to clear the long-pending Cabinet expansion remains to be seen.