Discord stalls councillors’ nomination in Solan MC

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, June 14

Infighting in the Solan Municipal Corporation (MC) is delaying the nomination of five councillors despite the state government already nominating them in majority of the other state civic bodies.

Though three lists have been sent by the two factions of the Congress to the Chief Minister since April, no names have been finalised till now. Councillors nominated now will be in office till the next elections are held in April 2026.

The latest instance was finding a place in the key committees of the Shoolini Fair where they were trying to win the support of the other group in a bid to strengthen their position in the civic body

A list comprising five names was forwarded to the CM in April by local MLA and Health and Family Welfare Minister DR Shandil.

The rival faction sent another list of five persons along with the requisite no objection certificates (NOCs) over bank default, encroachment on government land or pending dues from the civic body. However, no decision was taken by the Chief Minister.

The first list was again submitted a few days ago.

The absence of requisite NOCs from the aspirants was raised by the rival faction in a bid to stall their elevation as nominated councillors. Some of the names figuring in the proposed list allegedly have criminal antecedents.

The infighting between the rival factions was affecting the working of the civic body. An unsuccessful attempt was made to oust the mayor and the deputy mayor by the rival faction of the Congress with the help of BJP-supported councillors in October last year.

