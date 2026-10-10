Discrepancies in records: Contractor engaged for construction of bridge in Chamba issued notice

The Labour Department has issued a show-cause notice to a contractor engaged in the construction of the Bhatti Nullah bridge on the Chamba-Pathankot National Highway-154A after differences were found in the records of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Public Works Department (PWD).

District Labour Officer, Chamba, Anurag Sharma has issued the show-cause notice to M/s Om Prakash Sharma & Sons, Daulatpur Chowk, Una, which had applied online on August 19 for a licence to engage 20 contractual workers at the Bhatti Nullah bridge construction site under the Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970.

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The application mentioned the work period as January 1 to December 31, 2026, and identified the Executive Engineer, National Highway, PWD Division, Chamba, as the principal employer. As part of the verification process, the licensing authority sought information from the Project Director, NHAI, PIU-Chamba, on September 25. Officials also inspected the office of the Executive Engineer, National Highway, PWD Division, Chamba, on October 5 and examined the records available there.

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After the scrutiny of the documents and the comparison of the NHAI and the PWD records, the Labour Department found discrepancies and sought an explanation from the contractor. The notice states that why the licence application should not be rejected under the provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Contract Labour Rules, 1974.

The contractor has been given an opportunity of hearing and directed to appear before the District Labour Officer on October 16 to present its case. The department has warned that failure to appear or provide a satisfactory explanation can lead to an ex parte action and the rejection of the licence application.

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The District Labour Officer said that the documents and the details submitted by the construction agency had been thoroughly verified. “Discrepancies came to light when the records of the NHAI and the PWD were matched. Therefore, a notice has been issued to the contractor,” he added.

He said that if the contractor failed to present a satisfactory explanation at the scheduled hearing, its licence application would be rejected and further action taken as per the rules.

Meanwhile, Brij Kishore, a partner of M/s Om Prakash Sharma & Sons, said that when the licence application was submitted, the bridge was under the jurisdiction of the National Highway, PWD Division, Chamba. “The bridge has now come under the NHAI. We will submit a reply to the show-cause notice,” he added.