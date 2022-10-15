Discussion on, candidates to be finalised soon: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 14

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said the state party leadership was discussing the issue of ticket allotment and soon the list of candidates would be finalised.

Thakur, during an informal talk with mediapersons, said that every section of society was happy with the BJP government and the party would win the elections.

The Chief Minister, however, refused to comment on Priyanka Gandhi’s speech at Solan today. He said, “The people of Himachal are politically wise and will certainly cast their votes considering development undertaken by the BJP regime.”