Discussions at tea stalls, Mandi streets abuzz

Mandi, November 14
After the Assembly elections, discussions have started in the streets of Mandi district among people about which party will form government. As Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur hails from Mandi district, people are taking more interest in political discussions at tea stalls and in streets on the possible poll outcome in the district.
A tea stall near the Chauhata bazaar has become abuzz with supporters of the Congress and the BJP discussing the issue while sipping tea.
Another spot for political discussion is a famous lemon tea stall in the Indira market, where people could be seen discussing the likely poll outcome. The discussions will continue until the declaration of the poll results on December 8.
