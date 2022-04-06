Disgruntled Congress, BJP leaders join AAP

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 5

Day before the road show of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Mandi, several disgruntled leaders of the Congress and the BJP, joined AAP in the presence of Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, also the state election in-charge of the party, at Seri Manch in Mandi today.

Those who joined AAP include Mandi District Congress Committee former president Dipak Sharma, Tharjoon Gram Panchayat former pradhan Jabna Chauhan, former administrative officer and social activist BR Kaundal, Balh SC Morcha BJP former president Shyam Lal Soni, Karani Sena’s Rajneesh Soni and many other leaders.—