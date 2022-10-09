Dishes from traditional grains a hit among tourists at Kullu Dasehra

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, October 8

A stall of the Agriculture Department at Kullu Dasehra is attracting tourists to dishes prepared from traditional grains.

The tea of Kodra has emerged as the preferred choice among people visiting the stall. Tourists and locals can be seen enjoying the tea’s unique taste. The visitors are also relishing various dishes made from Kodra, Kauni (both are type of millet) and red rice.

The farmers preparing these dishes say they want to revive the consumption and cultivation of traditional grains. They are also providing the seeds of these grains and information regarding the cultivation methods.

Farmer Nek Ram Sharma says they are motivating others to grow millets such as Kodra, Kauni, Chini, Siryara, Kathu, Red Rice, Paddy, Beethu etc. “Earlier, there was a tradition to conserve seeds of traditional crops for sowing purpose. But for the past many years, seeds of these crops are difficult to procure,” he said.

He says the department is working with 10,000 farmers in the state to promote cultivation of these grains. A local, Rajesh Sharma, says traditional crops should be promoted as people get a lot of health benefits from these.